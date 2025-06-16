Previous
JUST HANGING AROUND by markp
Photo 2857

JUST HANGING AROUND

This Puffin was not so much as flying, more stuck on the updraft from the cliffs below.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/14-06-2025
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Mark Prince

Photo Details

