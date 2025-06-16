Sign up
Previous
Photo 2857
JUST HANGING AROUND
This Puffin was not so much as flying, more stuck on the updraft from the cliffs below.
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/365/14-06-2025
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Views
3
365
ILCA-99M2
22nd June 2025 2:39pm
