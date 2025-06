The Worlds Shorted Scheduled Flight, between the islands of Westray and Papa Westray, can be completed in 52 seconds.Not today.Sometimes it can leave the runway on Papay and hardly change direction, crossing a narrow strait of sea, and touching down on Westray.Today the wind was in the wrong direction and after leaving Papay it had to fly past the Westray airstrip, circle round and land heading back towards Papay.The flight might have been extended by a whopping 25 seconds !!!Another of todays posts here......