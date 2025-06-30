Sign up
Previous
Photo 2871
YOU KNOW, I FANCY SAUSAGES FOR TEA TONIGHT !
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/365/29-06-2025
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
1
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
6703
photos
96
followers
100
following
786% complete
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
1st July 2025 11:30am
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Great capture!
July 2nd, 2025
