BONXIE by markp
Photo 2873

BONXIE

Otherwise known as the Great Skua, a pirate and bully of the air. The last couple of years with Bird Flu their numbers have been hugely affected, but there are still some around.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/01-07-2025
Mark Prince

