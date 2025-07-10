Previous
A SELDOM OPENED GATE by markp
A SELDOM OPENED GATE

Next question, where is the key ?

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/10-07-2025
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
LManning (Laura) ace
Love all that rust.
July 10th, 2025  
