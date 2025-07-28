Previous
GARDEN BUG SAFARI - THREE by markp
Photo 2898

GARDEN BUG SAFARI - THREE

A Hornet Hoverfly, Volucella zonaria, one of the UK's largest Hoverfly.

More from around the garden here.........

https://365project.org/markp/365/26-07-2025
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact