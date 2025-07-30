Sign up
Previous
Photo 2900
CLEG -FLY
This is one of those silent flying bugs, that can very quickly give you a big, bloody, and very painful bite !!!!
Looks like a fly, but stings like a dagger !!!
Another of todays posts here........
https://365project.org/markp/365/29-07-2025
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
