Previous
CLEG -FLY by markp
Photo 2900

CLEG -FLY

This is one of those silent flying bugs, that can very quickly give you a big, bloody, and very painful bite !!!!
Looks like a fly, but stings like a dagger !!!

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/365/29-07-2025
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact