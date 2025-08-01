Previous
BUGS EAT BUGS by markp
BUGS EAT BUGS

The Cleg Fly from the other day, might have a nasty bite, but this one has suffered from a fatal bite of a Robber Fly.

1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Mark Prince

Corinne C ace
Impressive macro!
Natural life cycle...
August 4th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Incredible macro
August 4th, 2025  
