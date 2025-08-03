Previous
SCOTCH ARGUS by markp
Photo 2904

SCOTCH ARGUS

Apart from two colonies in the Lake District, these are only found in the UK in Scotland.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/365/02-08-2025
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Mark Prince

