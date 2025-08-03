Sign up
Photo 2904
SCOTCH ARGUS
Apart from two colonies in the Lake District, these are only found in the UK in Scotland.
Another of todays posts here........
https://365project.org/markp/365/02-08-2025
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Mark Prince
@markp
