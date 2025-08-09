Previous
I CAN FLY LIKE A BIRD by markp
I CAN FLY LIKE A BIRD

No hands, no feet, just following his bike through the air !
And around 20 feet high in the air !!

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/365/08-08-2025
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Mark Prince

Canada Gem
Great action shot!
August 13th, 2025  
