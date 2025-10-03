Previous
GREAT SKUA WITH DINNER by markp
Photo 2923

GREAT SKUA WITH DINNER

That is a Guillemot on the beach in front of him. I was a distance away, when I first spotted his white wing bar as he dropped out of the sky on to the sea. There was some flapping going on, and I didn't know what was happening. It soon became clear, he had surprised and landed on the back of a Guillemot in the sea. He proceeded to kill it, I think by drowning it, then dragged it out of the water, and further up the beach where it was easier to enjoy his catch.
This is just one of a long sequence of photographs recording his efforts.
Nature in its true brutal truth.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/365/01-10-2025
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact