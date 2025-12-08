Sign up
Previous
Photo 2926
DASHING BY
My daughter's dog, Indie. She doesn't do walks, she's got to be running constantly, or zoomies, as the Monsters call it.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
1
0
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
6766
photos
95
followers
98
following
801% complete
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
8th December 2025 11:02am
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
December 8th, 2025
