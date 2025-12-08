Previous
DASHING BY by markp
DASHING BY

My daughter's dog, Indie. She doesn't do walks, she's got to be running constantly, or zoomies, as the Monsters call it.
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo👍😊
December 8th, 2025  
