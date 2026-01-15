Previous
CHANGING COURSE by markp
Photo 2930

CHANGING COURSE

15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Brilliant action shot
January 15th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Great capture!
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact