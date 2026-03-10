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AND A EARLY TICK TOO by markp
Photo 2941

AND A EARLY TICK TOO

Same Bee from yesterday, just more tightly cropped to allow you to see his little hitchhiker !
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
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Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Interesting. Makes me wonder, do bees have their own type of ticks that target them? Or is this guy just grabbing a ride?
March 13th, 2026  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Oh wow! Thats a great capture with the hitchhiker! I’ve heard of people already finding ticks on their dogs and there is still some snow on the ground.
March 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding close up
March 13th, 2026  
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