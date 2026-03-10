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Previous
Photo 2941
AND A EARLY TICK TOO
Same Bee from yesterday, just more tightly cropped to allow you to see his little hitchhiker !
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
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Mark Prince
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@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
10th March 2026 11:09am
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Joanne Diochon
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Interesting. Makes me wonder, do bees have their own type of ticks that target them? Or is this guy just grabbing a ride?
March 13th, 2026
Frances Tackaberry
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Oh wow! Thats a great capture with the hitchhiker! I’ve heard of people already finding ticks on their dogs and there is still some snow on the ground.
March 13th, 2026
gloria jones
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Outstanding close up
March 13th, 2026
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