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ANTHOPHORA PLUMIPES by markp
Photo 2949

ANTHOPHORA PLUMIPES

Probably the most numerous bee in the garden at the moment. This is a male.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
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