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COLOURFUL HOVER-FLY by markp
Photo 2966

COLOURFUL HOVER-FLY

15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
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Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
April 15th, 2026  
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