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HAIRY-FOOTED FLOWER BEE by markp
Photo 2967

HAIRY-FOOTED FLOWER BEE

This is a female, and apart from a thin yellow line on the rear legs, are totally black. They are also much smaller than the male and constantly on the go.
A male is on today's other post............

https://365project.org/markp/365/17-04-2026
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
813% complete

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