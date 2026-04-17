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HAIRY-FOOTED FLOWER BEE by markp
Photo 2968

HAIRY-FOOTED FLOWER BEE

Think you can see why he gets the name.
Better than the scientific name Anthophora plumipes.
This is a male, you can see a very different female on todays other post here.........

https://365project.org/markp/365/16-04-2026
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
813% complete

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Photo Details

carol white ace
A super macro capture. Fav 😊
April 18th, 2026  
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