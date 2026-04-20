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Photo 2971
ROBINS ARE NOT JUST FOR CHRISTMAS
A very friendly one I met on my travels.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Mark Prince
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@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
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365
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ILCA-99M2
Taken
21st April 2026 1:00pm
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Graeme Stevens
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April 21st, 2026
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