UNITED IN LOVE AND WAR

So in Scotland, mooching around, and I came to check out this rather hidden and don't think much visited small loch.

Been before and found some interesting stuff here. This time, I spied this pair of Goldeneye ducks. However, over to the left, just out of shot was another male.

Mmm ? It's spring, two males, one female, don't add up, this could be interesting.

This might be worth hanging around for a while.

Where I was, I could see, but not take a clear photograph, I needed to move.

Didn't want make them fly off, but worked out where I needed to be.

Simple.

Erm, no.

Trying to keep the two cameras hung round my neck dry, as I crawled on my knees and elbows, thru a bog was not easy !

Finally got myself into a bush, with a tree to lean on, without disturbing the ducks, and a clear view over most of the pool.

Sorted !

That's if you ignore the marauding Wood Ants who seemed to think I was some fancy new part of their diet, and the odd wandering ticks who could smell blood.

I did get something right though.

I was here for nearly two hours, and it was well worth watching.



More to follow.