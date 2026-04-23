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UNITED IN LOVE AND WAR by markp
Photo 2974

UNITED IN LOVE AND WAR

So in Scotland, mooching around, and I came to check out this rather hidden and don't think much visited small loch.
Been before and found some interesting stuff here. This time, I spied this pair of Goldeneye ducks. However, over to the left, just out of shot was another male.
Mmm ? It's spring, two males, one female, don't add up, this could be interesting.
This might be worth hanging around for a while.
Where I was, I could see, but not take a clear photograph, I needed to move.
Didn't want make them fly off, but worked out where I needed to be.
Simple.
Erm, no.
Trying to keep the two cameras hung round my neck dry, as I crawled on my knees and elbows, thru a bog was not easy !
Finally got myself into a bush, with a tree to lean on, without disturbing the ducks, and a clear view over most of the pool.
Sorted !
That's if you ignore the marauding Wood Ants who seemed to think I was some fancy new part of their diet, and the odd wandering ticks who could smell blood.
I did get something right though.
I was here for nearly two hours, and it was well worth watching.

More to follow.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
814% complete

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Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Wonderful to have places that are still wild!
April 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
April 24th, 2026  
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