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GO AWAY ! by markp
Photo 2975

GO AWAY !

So continuing yesterdays story. A pair of Goldeneye, and an extra male Goldeneye.
The extra male got a bit too close to the pair, and needed to be told.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
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