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Photo 3015
WILD WATERS
This Orkney coast gets a battering, even on calm days like today.
There are three or four separate archways there at least.
Another of todays posts here........
https://365project.org/markp/365/14-07-2026
15th June 2026
15th Jun 26
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Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
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365
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Taken
15th June 2026 2:27pm
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