FESTIVE ROBIN by markp
Photo 1534

FESTIVE ROBIN

Merry Christmas to everyone on 365.

A bonus Robin for this special day, on a log, with bauble bokeh.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/25-12-2020
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
420% complete

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great background
December 25th, 2020  
