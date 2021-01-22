Sign up
Photo 1555
DOWN SIDE UP !
Can you do this ?
Look very carefully, on the branch directly above this little Goldcrests eye, that yellow, orangish bit are his tiny feet. His tail behind him is pointing down, yet his face is facing towards us in an apparently normal stance.
Another of todays posts here.......
https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/22-01-2021
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Alternatively
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
3rd January 2021 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Whoa! Excellent illusion! Excellent flexibility.
January 22nd, 2021
Lee
ace
Excellent shot, How fortunate you are to see on, never mind capturing one.
January 22nd, 2021
