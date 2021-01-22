Previous
DOWN SIDE UP ! by markp
DOWN SIDE UP !

Can you do this ?
Look very carefully, on the branch directly above this little Goldcrests eye, that yellow, orangish bit are his tiny feet. His tail behind him is pointing down, yet his face is facing towards us in an apparently normal stance.

Another of todays posts here.......

https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/22-01-2021
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Mark Prince

Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
moni kozi
Whoa! Excellent illusion! Excellent flexibility.
January 22nd, 2021  
Lee ace
Excellent shot, How fortunate you are to see on, never mind capturing one.
January 22nd, 2021  
