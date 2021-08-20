Sign up
Photo 1663
LIFE MUST GO ON
A solitary Scots Pine, way above the normal tree line, toppled by the ferocious winds up here, has continued to grow. There is even a young one, probably from a seed of this tree, beginning to emerge.
Another of todays posts here.......
https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/20-08-2021
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Mark Prince
Views
3
Album
Alternatively
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
19th August 2021 1:51pm
