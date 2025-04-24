Previous
WATCHING ME by markp
Photo 1844

WATCHING ME

But this Adder didn't seem to be disturbed by my presence, happy to lie in the sun. Using a long lens so not quite as close as it looks.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/24-04-2025
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
