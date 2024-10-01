Sign up
Previous
Photo 1322
SPIKY FLY
Pretty sure this is a Tachina fera, sitting in the garden.
Another of todays posts here.........
https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/01-10-2024
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Album
NATURE
Camera
TG-5
Taken
28th September 2024 11:48am
