FEEDING THE DUCKS by markp
Photo 1328

FEEDING THE DUCKS

That was what Grand mini Monster Rowan planned to do. However there were far more Swans, Geese, Gulls, and Pigeons, than Ducks today.
Still, it didn't seem to bother him.

7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Mark Prince

