JUST VISITING FOR THE NEW YEAR ? by markp
Photo 1352

JUST VISITING FOR THE NEW YEAR ?

A Grey Seal, spotted on New Years Eve, in the River Mersey at Widnes, at least 10 miles away from the open sea.
Rather poor image, max zoom on camera, and then very heavily cropped.
More for record purposes.


https://365project.org/markp/365/01-01-2025
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
370% complete

