Previous
Photo 1352
JUST VISITING FOR THE NEW YEAR ?
A Grey Seal, spotted on New Years Eve, in the River Mersey at Widnes, at least 10 miles away from the open sea.
Rather poor image, max zoom on camera, and then very heavily cropped.
More for record purposes.
Another of todays posts here........
https://365project.org/markp/365/01-01-2025
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Views
2
Album
NATURE
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
31st December 2024 11:51am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
