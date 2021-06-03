Previous
I THINK I'VE GOT THIS LICKED ! by markp
245 / 365

I THINK I'VE GOT THIS LICKED !

A one year old Red Deer buck, with his first set of tiny antlers just beginning to show.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/03-06-2021
3rd June 2021

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details

