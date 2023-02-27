Previous
DESIGNED TO DISAPPEAR by markp
340 / 365

DESIGNED TO DISAPPEAR

Showing just how well they blend into their surroundings. This is a Red Grouse, and I think from the size of the tiny red "eyebrows" that it is a female.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Mark Prince

@markp
