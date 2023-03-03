Previous
CRESTED TIT by markp
CRESTED TIT

3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Rosie Kind ace
What a fantastic photo and an absolute Fav. I have never seen a crested tit and they are such beautiful birds but we don't get them round here in Bedfordshire
March 7th, 2023  
