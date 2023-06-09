Sign up
ODD ONE OUT
He does seem rather perplexed by the yellow flower.
Another of todays posts here............
https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/08-06-2023
9th June 2023
9th Jun 23
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Elyse Klemchuk
He's so handsome! I like his head, his bill and his orange feet! He does look a bit uncertain, though.
June 27th, 2023
