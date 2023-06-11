Previous
Next
CLEAR WATERS by markp
Photo 365

CLEAR WATERS

Part of Toft Bay, Westray. This is just one tiny section, to the left is a vast sweep of sandy beach.

Another of todays posts here....

https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/12-06-2023
11th June 2023 11th Jun 23

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise