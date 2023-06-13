Sign up
Photo 367
SMOOTH SAILING ? NOT QUITE.
Another of todays posts here....
https://365project.org/markp/SCOTLAND/14-06-2023
13th June 2023
13th Jun 23
Mark Prince
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
SCOTLAND
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
1st June 2023 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
June 29th, 2023
