Scottish wildcats are now critically endangered in Britain.This is one at the Highland Wildlife Park, taking part in a captive breeding program, with a view to releasing them back into specially chosen habitat. The actual kittens picked to be released are kept in large enclosures away from public view. I think this is the first year they have been released back into the wild.There are several other breeding sites around the country trying to keep a genetic diversity.