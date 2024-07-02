Sign up
Photo 499
LAYING EGGS - DAMSELFLY STYLE
A pair of Large Red Damselflies, mating and laying eggs for the next generation of Damselflies.
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/365/02-07-2024
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
