FLAT AS A MIRROR by markp
FLAT AS A MIRROR

Looking out from Kirkwall pier, apart from the wake of a passing boat the sea was totally flat calm. That is a returning Orkney ferry on the far horizon.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/03-10-2024
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!!
October 17th, 2024  
