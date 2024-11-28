Sign up
Previous
Photo 556
STEPPING OUT
A Turnstone amidst the kelp.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
1
0
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
November 28th, 2024
