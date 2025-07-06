Previous
SHAG by markp
Photo 568

SHAG

Like it's close relative the Cormorant, these eat fish, so not sure why it's beak is full of feathers.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/06-07-2025
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact