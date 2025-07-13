Sign up
Photo 574
PUFFIN
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/365/12-07-2025
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
6723
photos
96
followers
100
following
157% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
SCOTLAND
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
22nd June 2025 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rosie Kind
ace
These are wonderful birds and this is a great photo Fav
July 13th, 2025
