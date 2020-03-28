Previous
Escalante Point by markusvanmeter
Escalante Point

Finding peace and solitude in our vast open spaces on the Western Slope of Colorado
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Markus Van Meter

@markusvanmeter
Markus Van Meter is a daring landscape photographer and content creator traveling throughout the Rocky Mountains and Desert Southwest to explore the off the beaten...
