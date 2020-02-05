Previous
Mountain Hare by markyl
Mountain Hare

Unfortunately my dream of a Mountain Hare in the snow wasn't to be but just laying down and watching this Hare was magical
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Mark Lynham

@markyl
Keen hobbyist photographer and started on 365 at the start of 2012.
kali ace
hiding his ears!
February 5th, 2020  
