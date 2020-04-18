Previous
behind the scenes.. by markyl
Photo 1314

behind the scenes..

of the Blackbird shot.... i did a set up from the lid off a container and 'set a scene'.. the idea was to make a reflection pool but unfortunately the lid is nowhere near long enough for that...
18th April 2020

Mark Lynham

