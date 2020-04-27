Sign up
Photo 1319
Squirrel..
..we have a few young ones in the garden and they are busy trashing all my little set ups for birds..... grrrr!
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Mark Lynham
@markyl
Keen hobbyist photographer and started on 365 at the start of 2012. I dont do a photo a day, i tried and found i was posting...
Album
My365project
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
27th April 2020 4:12pm
Maggiemae
ace
Its no use growling - nobody has invented a squirrel free food table yet!
April 29th, 2020
