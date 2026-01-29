Previous
Walk For Peace by marlambrown
2 / 365

Walk For Peace

Right now in the USA, Buddhist monks are on a 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace" from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to promote compassion, mindfulness, and unity. Grateful for their message. 🙏🏼 🫶🏻
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Marla

ace
@marlambrown
A year of gratitude in pictures. 🫶🏼 🙏🏼 📷
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact