Walk For Peace
Right now in the USA, Buddhist monks are on a 2,300-mile "Walk for Peace" from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to promote compassion, mindfulness, and unity. Grateful for their message. 🙏🏼 🫶🏻
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Marla
ace
@marlambrown
A year of gratitude in pictures. 🫶🏼 🙏🏼 📷
Album
My 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th January 2026 4:15pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
