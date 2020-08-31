Sign up
Photo 482
Three stages...
I started the month with American Burnweed, so I'll end it with the same. Lucky to find an op to capture all three stages of its blooms.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
2
0
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest...
915
photos
50
followers
88
following
132% complete
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
481
230
143
45
46
482
231
144
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Privacy
Public
Tags
weed
,
wildflower
,
seedhead
,
american-burnweed
Jenn
ace
Cool looking
August 31st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Thank you, Jenn!
August 31st, 2020
