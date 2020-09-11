Previous
Crotalaria Spectabilis by marlboromaam
Crotalaria Spectabilis

Or Showy Rattlebox if you prefer the common name. Probably more shots to follow of this wildflower. It's on my top 10 list. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=408

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-11
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

marlboromaam

