Previous
Next
Lattice work fence... by marlboromaam
Photo 495

Lattice work fence...

It's a day for fences and those that are old and falling apart - like mine and me. I've been so disappointed in most non-closeup shots I've tried to take lately - my yards look so bad. They just look better run through filters and painted.

Some of you continue to ask me what I use to do this. I am happy to share the information.

1. I have an old version of Photoshop - CS5.

2. I had to search the web for a plugin filter called "Pixel Bender" that would work with my old version of Photoshop.

3. The "Texturizer" filter is standard with my old version of Photoshop and is an option under the "Filters Gallery."

If I can provide further info, just holler!

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-13
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

marlboromaam

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise