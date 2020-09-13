Lattice work fence...

It's a day for fences and those that are old and falling apart - like mine and me. I've been so disappointed in most non-closeup shots I've tried to take lately - my yards look so bad. They just look better run through filters and painted.
Some of you continue to ask me what I use to do this. I am happy to share the information.
1. I have an old version of Photoshop - CS5.
2. I had to search the web for a plugin filter called "Pixel Bender" that would work with my old version of Photoshop.
3. The "Texturizer" filter is standard with my old version of Photoshop and is an option under the "Filters Gallery."