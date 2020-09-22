Sign up
Photo 504
Stages of Age...
This one's dedicated to Jane P. and her Aging Beauty series I enjoyed seeing so much. From youth to prime to old - fading away like summer.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2011-09-22
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details
Tags
weed
,
wildflower
,
horseweed
,
macro-weeds
Leslie
ace
I would have never known they were the same plant.
September 22nd, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@lesip
Horseweed is the common name for this wild weed. =)
September 22nd, 2020
